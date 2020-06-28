All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4779 Seminole Street Unit 113
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

4779 Seminole Street Unit 113

4779 Seminole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4779 Seminole Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Newly Remolded Condo at Presidio Park - 2Br/1.5Ba, 861 sqft Condo at Presidio Park!
New laminate flooring throughout and new custom paint
Kitchen New Quartz Counter-tops, Wood Cabinets, & Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave & gas range.
Breakfast nook off the Kitchen
Spacious Living Room with Fireplace
Large bedrooms perfect for roommates
Full size Washer & Dryer in Unit
Powder room plus 1 full bath with shower/tub and pedestal sink
1 off street parking space + plenty of guest parking and separate bike storage
San Diego Unified School District, Clay Elementary School,
Close to Ralphs, Vons, RiteAid and Jo Jos Coffee
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available Now
12 month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE3602790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 have any available units?
4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 have?
Some of 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 currently offering any rent specials?
4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 is pet friendly.
Does 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 offer parking?
Yes, 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 offers parking.
Does 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 have a pool?
No, 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 does not have a pool.
Does 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 have accessible units?
No, 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4779 Seminole Street Unit 113 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University