4779 Seminole Street Unit 113

Newly Remolded Condo at Presidio Park - 2Br/1.5Ba, 861 sqft Condo at Presidio Park!

New laminate flooring throughout and new custom paint

Kitchen New Quartz Counter-tops, Wood Cabinets, & Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave & gas range.

Breakfast nook off the Kitchen

Spacious Living Room with Fireplace

Large bedrooms perfect for roommates

Full size Washer & Dryer in Unit

Powder room plus 1 full bath with shower/tub and pedestal sink

1 off street parking space + plenty of guest parking and separate bike storage

San Diego Unified School District, Clay Elementary School,

Close to Ralphs, Vons, RiteAid and Jo Jos Coffee

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Available Now

12 month lease required

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

