All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4777 Seminole Dr. #116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4777 Seminole Dr. #116
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

4777 Seminole Dr. #116

4777 Seminole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4777 Seminole Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 2B/1.5BA W/ Upgrades, W/D & Large Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Great 2B/1.5BA 2-Story condo located in the Presidio Park complex across from the Clay Community Park. This unit features 900 SF of living space and boasts:

- Gated complex
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Tile flooring in kitchen and bath
- Tile flooring in living room
- Half bath located on first level
- Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances
- Large private patio
- Balcony off upstairs bedroom with views of park
- Dedicated storage unit
- 1 reserved parking space
- Close to SDSU, shopping and more!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1650
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: no, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider up to two (2) cats

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

Pets- Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BukI09H5L4M

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: College Area/Rolando Village
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/trash/sewer
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, patio & balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5685537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 have any available units?
4777 Seminole Dr. #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 have?
Some of 4777 Seminole Dr. #116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 currently offering any rent specials?
4777 Seminole Dr. #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 is pet friendly.
Does 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 offer parking?
Yes, 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 offers parking.
Does 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 have a pool?
No, 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 does not have a pool.
Does 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 have accessible units?
No, 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4777 Seminole Dr. #116 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University