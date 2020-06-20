4777 Seminole Dr. #116

Amenities

Nice 2B/1.5BA W/ Upgrades, W/D & Large Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Great 2B/1.5BA 2-Story condo located in the Presidio Park complex across from the Clay Community Park. This unit features 900 SF of living space and boasts:



- Gated complex

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Tile flooring in kitchen and bath

- Tile flooring in living room

- Half bath located on first level

- Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances

- Large private patio

- Balcony off upstairs bedroom with views of park

- Dedicated storage unit

- 1 reserved parking space

- Close to SDSU, shopping and more!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1650

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: no, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider up to two (2) cats



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



Pets- Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BukI09H5L4M



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: College Area/Rolando Village

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/trash/sewer

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, patio & balcony

- YEAR BUILT: 1985



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Dogs Allowed



