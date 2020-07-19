All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4754 Cape May Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4754 Cape May Ave.

4754 Cape May Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4754 Cape May Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4754 Cape May Ave. Available 03/01/19 Super clean Ocean Beach House 2 Bedrooms Plus a Loft - 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, plus a finished in loft that can be used as a third bedroom. Please note, the loft is fully finished in, but the ceiling is low so most adults can't stand upright in it, see the pictures.This recently remodeled home has plenty of off street parking and private yard. Has a living room and separate dinning room. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, new appliances including dishwasher. Hardwood floors, double pane windows, and has an enclosed large storage area. This large home is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Water and gardener included. Pets are not allowed. Call or text Neil at 619-417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE# 01911665

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3237250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 Cape May Ave. have any available units?
4754 Cape May Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4754 Cape May Ave. have?
Some of 4754 Cape May Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 Cape May Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4754 Cape May Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 Cape May Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4754 Cape May Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4754 Cape May Ave. offer parking?
No, 4754 Cape May Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4754 Cape May Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 Cape May Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 Cape May Ave. have a pool?
No, 4754 Cape May Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4754 Cape May Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4754 Cape May Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 Cape May Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4754 Cape May Ave. has units with dishwashers.
