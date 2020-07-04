All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

475 San Elijo St

475 San Elijo Street · No Longer Available
Location

475 San Elijo Street, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed/2 bath home for rent in coveted La Playa! - Property Id: 256543

Beautiful 4 Bed/2 bath home for rent in coveted La Playa! Yard & View!

Location, Location, Location. .. Just two blocks from the bay in the coveted La Playa neighborhood. This 4 bedroom/2 bath home sits on a large 15,000 square foot lot with incredible views of the San Diego Harbor. This home boasts hardwood floors, a 2-car attached garage, an enormous backyard, and a downstairs office/den + additional 4th bedroom. This location is one of the best La Playa has to offer! Beautiful and very safe neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Steps from Kellogg's beach!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256543
Property Id 256543

(RLNE5688730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 San Elijo St have any available units?
475 San Elijo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 San Elijo St have?
Some of 475 San Elijo St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 San Elijo St currently offering any rent specials?
475 San Elijo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 San Elijo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 San Elijo St is pet friendly.
Does 475 San Elijo St offer parking?
Yes, 475 San Elijo St offers parking.
Does 475 San Elijo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 San Elijo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 San Elijo St have a pool?
No, 475 San Elijo St does not have a pool.
Does 475 San Elijo St have accessible units?
No, 475 San Elijo St does not have accessible units.
Does 475 San Elijo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 San Elijo St has units with dishwashers.

