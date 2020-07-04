475 San Elijo St

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed/2 bath home for rent in coveted La Playa! Yard & View!



Location, Location, Location. .. Just two blocks from the bay in the coveted La Playa neighborhood. This 4 bedroom/2 bath home sits on a large 15,000 square foot lot with incredible views of the San Diego Harbor. This home boasts hardwood floors, a 2-car attached garage, an enormous backyard, and a downstairs office/den + additional 4th bedroom. This location is one of the best La Playa has to offer! Beautiful and very safe neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Steps from Kellogg's beach!

