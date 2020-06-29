All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:28 PM

4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol

4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Very desirable and rare SINGLE STORY home in a premium cul-de-sac location with cool ocean breezes and beautiful sunset of Torey Pines. This home has a spacious open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, features include neutral decor w/gorgeous custom front door, beautiful wood flooring & upgraded wide baseboards. Open and bright floor plan w/high ceilings and plenty of windows throughout. kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler, Beautiful Corian counter top w/walk-in pantry and plenty of counter space opens out to family room w/ fireplace for entertaining.Outside enjoy a peaceful backyard w/stamped concrete patio & private courtyard with a grass section for the kids, All this plus the highly acclaimed San Diego Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol have any available units?
4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol have?
Some of 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol offer parking?
No, 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol have a pool?
No, 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University