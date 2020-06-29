4732 Vereda Luz Del Sol

Amenities

Very desirable and rare SINGLE STORY home in a premium cul-de-sac location with cool ocean breezes and beautiful sunset of Torey Pines. This home has a spacious open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, features include neutral decor w/gorgeous custom front door, beautiful wood flooring & upgraded wide baseboards. Open and bright floor plan w/high ceilings and plenty of windows throughout. kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler, Beautiful Corian counter top w/walk-in pantry and plenty of counter space opens out to family room w/ fireplace for entertaining.Outside enjoy a peaceful backyard w/stamped concrete patio & private courtyard with a grass section for the kids, All this plus the highly acclaimed San Diego Schools!