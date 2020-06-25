All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

4722 Vista Street

4722 Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4722 Vista Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4722 Vista Street Available 05/28/19 Beautiful Craftsman in Kensington! - 2 BR / 2BA 948 sq. ft. Spectacular remodel
Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout home
Living room has a gas log fireplace and large windows
New kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances
Eat in kitchen with bench seating and extra storage
Island with wine rack
Master with en-suite, custom bath with walk in shower and Carrera marble
Central A/C & Heat
Brand new full size front loaders
Detached garage with extra bonus room that is perfect for art studio,
private office or storage
Fenced yard and patio
Gardener included
On a Cul-de-sac street in beautiful Kensington, walk to village, specialty
shops, eateries, Starbucks, Stehly Farms Market, award winning wine bar and coffee houses
Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available end of May!
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4463457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Vista Street have any available units?
4722 Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4722 Vista Street have?
Some of 4722 Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 4722 Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4722 Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4722 Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4722 Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4722 Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
