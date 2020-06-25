Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4722 Vista Street Available 05/28/19 Beautiful Craftsman in Kensington! - 2 BR / 2BA 948 sq. ft. Spectacular remodel

Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout home

Living room has a gas log fireplace and large windows

New kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances

Eat in kitchen with bench seating and extra storage

Island with wine rack

Master with en-suite, custom bath with walk in shower and Carrera marble

Central A/C & Heat

Brand new full size front loaders

Detached garage with extra bonus room that is perfect for art studio,

private office or storage

Fenced yard and patio

Gardener included

On a Cul-de-sac street in beautiful Kensington, walk to village, specialty

shops, eateries, Starbucks, Stehly Farms Market, award winning wine bar and coffee houses

Pet OK with additional security deposit

Available end of May!

