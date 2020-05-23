Amenities
North of Adams 2BR/2BA Home - No Carpet, Laminate and New Vinyl Flooring, W/D in unit. Small Fenced Patio, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******
**Property is currently occupied. Schedule a showing at www.gpmsandiego.com. The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. ***
Located in San Diego - Normal Heights
4721 Felton St.
San Diego, CA 92116
CROSS STREETS: Adams Ave.
2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 920 SqFt
Front House
1 Story
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave -
Dishwasher
White Appliances
Title Countertops
Vinyl Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Light/Bright/and Airy
Freshly Painted
Laminate Flooring Throughout
New Vinyl in Kitchen and Bath
Ceiling Fan in Living Room and Master Bedroom
Heat - Forced
Washer/Dryer in Unit
1 Parking Space
Fenced Patio
CLOSE TO:
Interstates 15
Transportation
Shopping
Restaurants
Nightlife
Parks
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
$45 Flat Monthly Fee for Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2195.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dog 40Lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
