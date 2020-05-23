Amenities

North of Adams 2BR/2BA Home - No Carpet, Laminate and New Vinyl Flooring, W/D in unit. Small Fenced Patio, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******



**Property is currently occupied. Schedule a showing at www.gpmsandiego.com. The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. ***



Located in San Diego - Normal Heights



4721 Felton St.

San Diego, CA 92116



CROSS STREETS: Adams Ave.



2 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 920 SqFt

Front House

1 Story



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Microwave -

Dishwasher

White Appliances

Title Countertops

Vinyl Flooring



Open Floor Plan

Light/Bright/and Airy

Freshly Painted

Laminate Flooring Throughout

New Vinyl in Kitchen and Bath

Ceiling Fan in Living Room and Master Bedroom

Heat - Forced

Washer/Dryer in Unit

1 Parking Space

Fenced Patio



CLOSE TO:

Interstates 15

Transportation

Shopping

Restaurants

Nightlife

Parks



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone

$45 Flat Monthly Fee for Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2195.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets - Cat or Dog 40Lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4937934)