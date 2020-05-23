All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

4721 Felton St

4721 Felton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North of Adams 2BR/2BA Home - No Carpet, Laminate and New Vinyl Flooring, W/D in unit. Small Fenced Patio, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******

**Property is currently occupied. Schedule a showing at www.gpmsandiego.com. The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. ***

Located in San Diego - Normal Heights

4721 Felton St.
San Diego, CA 92116

CROSS STREETS: Adams Ave.

2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 920 SqFt
Front House
1 Story

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave -
Dishwasher
White Appliances
Title Countertops
Vinyl Flooring

Open Floor Plan
Light/Bright/and Airy
Freshly Painted
Laminate Flooring Throughout
New Vinyl in Kitchen and Bath
Ceiling Fan in Living Room and Master Bedroom
Heat - Forced
Washer/Dryer in Unit
1 Parking Space
Fenced Patio

CLOSE TO:
Interstates 15
Transportation
Shopping
Restaurants
Nightlife
Parks

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
$45 Flat Monthly Fee for Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2195.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dog 40Lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4937934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Felton St have any available units?
4721 Felton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Felton St have?
Some of 4721 Felton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Felton St currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Felton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Felton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Felton St is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Felton St offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Felton St offers parking.
Does 4721 Felton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4721 Felton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Felton St have a pool?
No, 4721 Felton St does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Felton St have accessible units?
No, 4721 Felton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Felton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 Felton St has units with dishwashers.
