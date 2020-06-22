4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue

Amenities

Ocean Beach Bungalow! Garage! Laundry! Fenced Yard! PET FRIENDLY! - This is the PET FRIENDLY Ocean Beach 2-bedroom cottage with YARD, LAUNDRY and GARAGE you've been waiting for! You'll love the sunny charm of this quintessential beach house, just blocks to the sand, OB Pier and the shops, dining and nightspots of Newport Ave.



Inside, the living room is beachy bright. Two bedrooms with closets and ceiling fans. The eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, and a table provided for you. And you'll be comfortable all year around with the newly installed high efficiency heating and air conditioning unit!



Outdoors, you'll enjoy all the additional living space provided by the large deck and spacious paved patio surrounded by lush plantings. The recently installed lateral wood fence and hedges all around is attractive and provides some seclusion. There is a portable fire pit, deck furniture, and BRAND NEW GRILL included!



The one car garage can accommodate a car with room left over for your bikes and beach gear. The stacking washer/dryer along with utility sink are also in the garage.



There's no better way to enjoy the relaxed vibe of Ocean Beach than to walk out your door and walk to the beach or to all the great offerings in the Newport Avenue and Voltaire areas. Plus, quick freeway access make for an easy transition from work time to beach time! Call today to arrange a tour!



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



Pets accepted with an additional deposit of $500 and a monthly pet fee of $50, per pet. Pets under one year old are not accepted.



