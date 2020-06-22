All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue

4706 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ocean Beach Bungalow! Garage! Laundry! Fenced Yard! PET FRIENDLY! - This is the PET FRIENDLY Ocean Beach 2-bedroom cottage with YARD, LAUNDRY and GARAGE you've been waiting for! You'll love the sunny charm of this quintessential beach house, just blocks to the sand, OB Pier and the shops, dining and nightspots of Newport Ave.

Inside, the living room is beachy bright. Two bedrooms with closets and ceiling fans. The eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, and a table provided for you. And you'll be comfortable all year around with the newly installed high efficiency heating and air conditioning unit!

Outdoors, you'll enjoy all the additional living space provided by the large deck and spacious paved patio surrounded by lush plantings. The recently installed lateral wood fence and hedges all around is attractive and provides some seclusion. There is a portable fire pit, deck furniture, and BRAND NEW GRILL included!

The one car garage can accommodate a car with room left over for your bikes and beach gear. The stacking washer/dryer along with utility sink are also in the garage.

There's no better way to enjoy the relaxed vibe of Ocean Beach than to walk out your door and walk to the beach or to all the great offerings in the Newport Avenue and Voltaire areas. Plus, quick freeway access make for an easy transition from work time to beach time! Call today to arrange a tour!

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

Pets accepted with an additional deposit of $500 and a monthly pet fee of $50, per pet. Pets under one year old are not accepted.

(RLNE3582083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 Brighton Avenue - 4706 Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
