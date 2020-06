Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Vintage 2 Story 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in Kensington! Approximately 1,650 sq. ft. Detached garage converted into an office with bathroom. Small second office inside the home. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in the living room. Large balcony. Laundry room off kitchen. Front and backyards. Walking distance to shops, restaurants & everything Kensington has to offer! SMALL Pet with $500 deposit. Utilities not included. Available NOW for 1 year lease!