4687 Hamilton Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming one bedroom apartment in Prime University Heights Location JUST REMODELED, LISTED on the market, and available for MOVE-IN! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

____________________________

AVAILABLE: NOW!

4687 Hamilton Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

__________________________

HOW TO VIEW



DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:



***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/782788

__________________________

CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

__________________________

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this remodeled and upgraded one bedroom apartment that just hit the market! This charming 1 bedroom is located behind the main residence, has a private entrance & shares a large yard! Includes: brand new white soft closing cabinets, custom hardware, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand new luxury woodstyle flooring (perfect if you have pets), brand new paint, modern ceiling fans, and much more!



Live in the heart of University Heights neighborhood just steps away from the Adams Ave historic Antique Row shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops! Enjoy this homes’ contemporary interior and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this lively, walkable neighborhood!



This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.



Water, Sewer, Trash AND INTERNET are included in the rent!

__________________________

RENTAL DETAILS:

* 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom | OPEN LAYOUT | Approx. 450 Sq.Ft

* Rent $1,545 per month

* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 months’ rent ($1,545)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)

* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, High Speed INTERNET

* Available Date: NOW!

* Floor Level: Ground level, located behind the main residence and has a private entrance

* Parking: Street Parking- & plenty of it!

* Flexible Lease Terms Available



KITCHEN: (Brand New Remodeled)

* Gray Quartz Counter Tops

* Designer Kitchen w/ Custom Cabinetry

* Stainless Steel Appliances including: Gas Stove | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave

* Garbage disposal

* Stainless Steel kitchen sink

* Excess Cabinet and Storage space

* Upgraded Lighting



HOME FEATURES:

* Open Floor plan with modern interior finishes

* Brand New Luxury Woodstyle Flooring throughout (No carpet!!!)

* Brand New Blinds

* Brand New Paint throughout!

* Brand New Light Fixtures

* Fully remodeled bathroom

* Brand New Ceiling Fan/Light Combination in Dining/Kitchen area

* Built-in shelving in the Living Room

* Located behind the main residence- Has a Private Entrance

* Lots on Natural Light



THE COMMUNITY:

* Quaint Community with only 3 apartment homes. This particular rental unit is located through the side entrance

* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting

* Large yard shared

* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, pharmacy services, city transportation, medical services and much more!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Live in the heart of University Heights neighborhood just steps away from the Adams Ave historic Antique Row shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops!

* Balboa Park is just minutes away!

* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

* 7 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!

* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.