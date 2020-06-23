All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4687 Hamilton Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

4687 Hamilton Street

4687 Hamilton St · No Longer Available
Location

4687 Hamilton St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming one bedroom apartment in Prime University Heights Location JUST REMODELED, LISTED on the market, and available for MOVE-IN! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
____________________________
AVAILABLE: NOW!
4687 Hamilton Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
__________________________
HOW TO VIEW

DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/782788
__________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
__________________________
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this remodeled and upgraded one bedroom apartment that just hit the market! This charming 1 bedroom is located behind the main residence, has a private entrance & shares a large yard! Includes: brand new white soft closing cabinets, custom hardware, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand new luxury woodstyle flooring (perfect if you have pets), brand new paint, modern ceiling fans, and much more!

Live in the heart of University Heights neighborhood just steps away from the Adams Ave historic Antique Row shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops! Enjoy this homes’ contemporary interior and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this lively, walkable neighborhood!

This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.

Water, Sewer, Trash AND INTERNET are included in the rent!
__________________________
RENTAL DETAILS:
* 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom | OPEN LAYOUT | Approx. 450 Sq.Ft
* Rent $1,545 per month
* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 months’ rent ($1,545)
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)
* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, High Speed INTERNET
* Available Date: NOW!
* Floor Level: Ground level, located behind the main residence and has a private entrance
* Parking: Street Parking- & plenty of it!
* Flexible Lease Terms Available

KITCHEN: (Brand New Remodeled)
* Gray Quartz Counter Tops
* Designer Kitchen w/ Custom Cabinetry
* Stainless Steel Appliances including: Gas Stove | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave
* Garbage disposal
* Stainless Steel kitchen sink
* Excess Cabinet and Storage space
* Upgraded Lighting

HOME FEATURES:
* Open Floor plan with modern interior finishes
* Brand New Luxury Woodstyle Flooring throughout (No carpet!!!)
* Brand New Blinds
* Brand New Paint throughout!
* Brand New Light Fixtures
* Fully remodeled bathroom
* Brand New Ceiling Fan/Light Combination in Dining/Kitchen area
* Built-in shelving in the Living Room
* Located behind the main residence- Has a Private Entrance
* Lots on Natural Light

THE COMMUNITY:
* Quaint Community with only 3 apartment homes. This particular rental unit is located through the side entrance
* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting
* Large yard shared
* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, pharmacy services, city transportation, medical services and much more!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Live in the heart of University Heights neighborhood just steps away from the Adams Ave historic Antique Row shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops!
* Balboa Park is just minutes away!
* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall
* 7 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center
* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4687 Hamilton Street have any available units?
4687 Hamilton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4687 Hamilton Street have?
Some of 4687 Hamilton Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4687 Hamilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4687 Hamilton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4687 Hamilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4687 Hamilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4687 Hamilton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4687 Hamilton Street does offer parking.
Does 4687 Hamilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4687 Hamilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4687 Hamilton Street have a pool?
No, 4687 Hamilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4687 Hamilton Street have accessible units?
No, 4687 Hamilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4687 Hamilton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4687 Hamilton Street has units with dishwashers.
