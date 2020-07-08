4685 Bioa Drive

Amenities

1920s Craftsman 2+ bedroom - Property Id: 269104



Airy charming 1920s Craftsman's Cottage.

Newly available in Kensington - 1400 sq. ft. 2 (plus) Bdrm -

Suitable for single family - or space for 3 roommates. Master bdrm w/ powder room & stacked washer & dryer /small office space. French doors to a shared brick patio/

Large 2nd bedroom w/ walk in closet / french doors.

3rd well-lit room (no door - Chinese screen)

suitable as a formal dining room / 3rd bedroom / t.v. room.

Large living room built-in book cases / collector's tile fireplace (non-operable) / water, gas & electric included.

3 on one - two tenants in back house & studio Fenced patio - number 11 bus line / ample street parking

close to local shops, grocery, library, classic movie theatre, restaurants, etc, Beautiful, walkable historic neighborhood

$2,800 first month rent & last

currently furnished - available unfurnished, if you prefer - one week's notice

for information or to view call 619.563-0082

