Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

4685 Bioa Drive

4685 Biona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4685 Biona Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
1920s Craftsman 2+ bedroom - Property Id: 269104

Airy charming 1920s Craftsman's Cottage.
Newly available in Kensington - 1400 sq. ft. 2 (plus) Bdrm -
Suitable for single family - or space for 3 roommates. Master bdrm w/ powder room & stacked washer & dryer /small office space. French doors to a shared brick patio/
Large 2nd bedroom w/ walk in closet / french doors.
3rd well-lit room (no door - Chinese screen)
suitable as a formal dining room / 3rd bedroom / t.v. room.
Large living room built-in book cases / collector's tile fireplace (non-operable) / water, gas & electric included.
3 on one - two tenants in back house & studio Fenced patio - number 11 bus line / ample street parking
close to local shops, grocery, library, classic movie theatre, restaurants, etc, Beautiful, walkable historic neighborhood
$2,800 first month rent & last
currently furnished - available unfurnished, if you prefer - one week's notice
number 11 bus line walkable historic neighborhood

for information or to view call 619.563-0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269104
Property Id 269104

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5735791)

Nitty Gritty

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4685 Bioa Drive have any available units?
4685 Bioa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4685 Bioa Drive have?
Some of 4685 Bioa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4685 Bioa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4685 Bioa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 Bioa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4685 Bioa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4685 Bioa Drive offer parking?
No, 4685 Bioa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4685 Bioa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4685 Bioa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 Bioa Drive have a pool?
No, 4685 Bioa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4685 Bioa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4685 Bioa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 Bioa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4685 Bioa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

