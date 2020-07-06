All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

4668 Idaho Street

4668 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

4668 Idaho Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 bed 2 bath Duplex in University Heights! - 2 bed 2 bath Duplex in University Heights!

This 2 bed 1 bath home is just a block away from Adams Ave. & a short walk to Antique Row. This unit also offers new flooring, paint and a cute side patio.

Water & Trash is paid!
Street Parking.

Sorry, NO pets.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,750
Deposit: $1,600
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

