4668 Idaho Street

2 bed 2 bath Duplex in University Heights!



This 2 bed 1 bath home is just a block away from Adams Ave. & a short walk to Antique Row. This unit also offers new flooring, paint and a cute side patio.



Water & Trash is paid!

Street Parking.



Sorry, NO pets.



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $1,750

Deposit: $1,600

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed



