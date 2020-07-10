4665 Oregon St Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2BR 2BA North Park/University Heights Condo - 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE NOW******



**First Showing is June 9th**



*Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



LOCATED IN - North Park/University Heights



3959 Idaho St # 6

San Diego, CA 92104



CROSS STREET: Adams Ave



2 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 784 SqFt

Condo

1st Floor

1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Dishwasher

Microwave

Black Appliances

Lots of Cabinet Space

Tile Flooring



Neutral Paint

Wood Laminate Flooring in Living Room/Hallways

Fireplace in Living Room - Non-Operationsal

Carpet in Bedrooms

Mirrored Closet Doors in Bedrooms

Tile Flooring in Bathrooms

Wall A/C - In Living Area

Heat - Wall Unit

Private Patio

Washer/Dryer - Stackable in Patio Closet

1 Car Garage +1 Assigned Parking Space



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Gated Community



CLOSE TO:

Adams Ave

Restaurants

Shopping

Entertainment

Parks

Nightlife



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2050.00



PET INFORMATION:

Cats or Dogs Allowed

The owner will Allow 1 Large dog or 2 dogs that are both under 40lbs or 2 cats

Pet Deposit $250 - Per Animal

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5840171)