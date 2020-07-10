All apartments in San Diego
4665 Oregon St Unit 2

4665 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4665 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2BR 2BA North Park/University Heights Condo - 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE NOW******

**First Showing is June 9th**

*Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

LOCATED IN - North Park/University Heights

3959 Idaho St # 6
San Diego, CA 92104

CROSS STREET: Adams Ave

2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 784 SqFt
Condo
1st Floor
1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Black Appliances
Lots of Cabinet Space
Tile Flooring

Neutral Paint
Wood Laminate Flooring in Living Room/Hallways
Fireplace in Living Room - Non-Operationsal
Carpet in Bedrooms
Mirrored Closet Doors in Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
Wall A/C - In Living Area
Heat - Wall Unit
Private Patio
Washer/Dryer - Stackable in Patio Closet
1 Car Garage +1 Assigned Parking Space

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Gated Community

CLOSE TO:
Adams Ave
Restaurants
Shopping
Entertainment
Parks
Nightlife

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2050.00

PET INFORMATION:
Cats or Dogs Allowed
The owner will Allow 1 Large dog or 2 dogs that are both under 40lbs or 2 cats
Pet Deposit $250 - Per Animal
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5840171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

