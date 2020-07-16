All apartments in San Diego
4621 LAMONT ST. #4A
4621 LAMONT ST. #4A

4621 Lamont Street
Location

4621 Lamont Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Quaint Vintage Pacific Beach Condo - 1BD/1BA, Pet-Friendly - Only $1,645/mo! - This charming vintage style, corner unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is centrally located in the middle of Pacific Beach! This condo is within walking & biking distance to the beach, Mission Bay, Pacific Plaza shops (Trader Joes), and a variety of restaurants! The living room offers an open floor plan to the dining room and kitchen. Enjoy the ocean breeze from the lovely private balcony that includes a large planter box! There is a separate bathroom and vanity area for added privacy. The condo offers ample storage space and also includes 1 assigned off-street parking space, a separate storage compartment for surfboards or bikes, and onsite laundry facilities. Only one small dog OR only one cat permitted. Enjoy Pacific Beach living in this perfectly situated condo!

Available: Now
Rent: $1,645
Deposit: $1,650
Lease Term: 6 Month
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash

Be advised:
1 small pet (under 20lbs) permitted.
No smoking permitted.

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

(RLNE2924301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

