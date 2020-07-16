4621 LAMONT ST. #4A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Quaint Vintage Pacific Beach Condo - 1BD/1BA, Pet-Friendly - Only $1,645/mo! - This charming vintage style, corner unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is centrally located in the middle of Pacific Beach! This condo is within walking & biking distance to the beach, Mission Bay, Pacific Plaza shops (Trader Joes), and a variety of restaurants! The living room offers an open floor plan to the dining room and kitchen. Enjoy the ocean breeze from the lovely private balcony that includes a large planter box! There is a separate bathroom and vanity area for added privacy. The condo offers ample storage space and also includes 1 assigned off-street parking space, a separate storage compartment for surfboards or bikes, and onsite laundry facilities. Only one small dog OR only one cat permitted. Enjoy Pacific Beach living in this perfectly situated condo!



Available: Now

Rent: $1,645

Deposit: $1,650

Lease Term: 6 Month

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash



Be advised:

1 small pet (under 20lbs) permitted.

No smoking permitted.



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



(RLNE2924301)