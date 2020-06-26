All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4620 Georgia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4620 Georgia St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:40 AM

4620 Georgia St

4620 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4620 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stand-alone unit above garage
2 Bedroom
2 full bath
office/den space
2 car private garage
Laundry in garage
Shared patio
Hard flooring throughout.
Air Conditioning

Recent remodel new everything. Great location right off Park Ave, just a few steps away from restaurants, coffee shops, and other establishments.

Small Pets ok (non-vicious breed)

Financial Qualifications: Check your credit score first
All applicants must have credit scores of 670+ no exceptions.
No poor rent history, no credit collections other than school and medical.
Not accepting co-signers, not participating in section 8.

$2550/per month
$2600/Deposit

For faster service call 619-630-5134 (no text)

Miris Properties
Bre Lic 01939993

www.MirisProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Georgia St have any available units?
4620 Georgia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Georgia St have?
Some of 4620 Georgia St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Georgia St currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Georgia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Georgia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Georgia St is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Georgia St offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Georgia St offers parking.
Does 4620 Georgia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Georgia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Georgia St have a pool?
No, 4620 Georgia St does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Georgia St have accessible units?
No, 4620 Georgia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Georgia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Georgia St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University