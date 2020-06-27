4611 Narragansett Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Ocean Beach Home With Ocean Views! - You do not want to miss this beautiful home with Spanish charm with stained glass and stone mosaics. Ocean Views from almost every room of the house! The kitchen has just been updated with all new appliances and quartz counter tops, plumbing has been updated, and hard wood floors have been refinished! New turf will be put in the front yard shortly. 2 Bedroom home with optional 3rd Bedroom. My favorite part about this home is the master bedroom has it's own private deck with Ocean View! The second bedroom would make a great office or spare bedroom. The third bedroom has access to the back yard and it's own private bathroom. It features open wood-beam ceilings and Spanish tile. Private laundry available and extra storage under the deck. There is off street parking available in the driveway that can fit 2 cars tandem. Owner pays for landscaping and water/sewer bill. Close to all OB has to offer you will love this home!



Small Pets Negotiable with increased $500 security deposit if approved.

1 Year Lease.



(RLNE5119611)