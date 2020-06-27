All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4611 Narragansett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4611 Narragansett Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

4611 Narragansett Avenue

4611 Narragansett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4611 Narragansett Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Ocean Beach Home With Ocean Views! - You do not want to miss this beautiful home with Spanish charm with stained glass and stone mosaics. Ocean Views from almost every room of the house! The kitchen has just been updated with all new appliances and quartz counter tops, plumbing has been updated, and hard wood floors have been refinished! New turf will be put in the front yard shortly. 2 Bedroom home with optional 3rd Bedroom. My favorite part about this home is the master bedroom has it's own private deck with Ocean View! The second bedroom would make a great office or spare bedroom. The third bedroom has access to the back yard and it's own private bathroom. It features open wood-beam ceilings and Spanish tile. Private laundry available and extra storage under the deck. There is off street parking available in the driveway that can fit 2 cars tandem. Owner pays for landscaping and water/sewer bill. Close to all OB has to offer you will love this home!

Small Pets Negotiable with increased $500 security deposit if approved.
1 Year Lease.

(RLNE5119611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Narragansett Avenue have any available units?
4611 Narragansett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Narragansett Avenue have?
Some of 4611 Narragansett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Narragansett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Narragansett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Narragansett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 Narragansett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4611 Narragansett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Narragansett Avenue offers parking.
Does 4611 Narragansett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Narragansett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Narragansett Avenue have a pool?
No, 4611 Narragansett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Narragansett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4611 Narragansett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Narragansett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 Narragansett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University