4598 Contour Blvd

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath single-family home with gorgeous wood floors & inviting fenced back yard in Talmadge.
-Low maintenance drought-resistant landscaping in the front yard.
-Dual-pane vinyl windows throughout the home.
-Spacious living room with ceiling fan.
-Heating type: Wall heater.
-ADT Home security system installed and available for tenants.
-Cozy dining room area with great windows that let the natural light in.
-Retro kitchen with nice tile flooring and great cabinet space for storage.
-Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher.
-Bedroom #1 has ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors.
-Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan and window A/C unit and mirrored closet doors as well.
-Hall bath was renovated and has lovely tile to the ceiling in the shower, nice vanity and tile floors.
-1 car garage with additional storage.
-Solar panels reduce your SDGE bill drastically. (Small monthly bill)
-Attractive back yard space with huge covered patio area and great seating area down below.
-Fruit trees: 2 lemon trees and 1 avocado tree.
-Shopping close by: Vons, Trader Joes, etc.
-Community events year-round: Food truck nights, neighborhood watch/patrol, Christmas caroling, etc.
-Great nightlife, dining & activities: Kensington, Normal Heights, wine bars, breweries, gastro-pubs, music, and dancing.
-Great neighborhood and a centrally located with easy freeway access.
To take a virtual tour of this wonderful property click on this link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=gUylMTvEghQ
Lease Details:
-Available now for a 1-year lease
-Rent: $2650
-Deposit: $2650 o.a.c.
-No smoking.
-Pets okay upon approval, subject to additional deposit. ($200 per pet)
-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.
-Landscaping included.
Please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040 to schedule a viewing of the property.
Thank you,
(RLNE5044807)