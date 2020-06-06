All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4598 Contour Blvd

4598 Contour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4598 Contour Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath single-family home with gorgeous wood floors & inviting fenced back yard in Talmadge.

-Low maintenance drought-resistant landscaping in the front yard.
-Dual-pane vinyl windows throughout the home.
-Spacious living room with ceiling fan.
-Heating type: Wall heater.
-ADT Home security system installed and available for tenants.
-Cozy dining room area with great windows that let the natural light in.
-Retro kitchen with nice tile flooring and great cabinet space for storage.
-Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher.
-Bedroom #1 has ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors.
-Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan and window A/C unit and mirrored closet doors as well.
-Hall bath was renovated and has lovely tile to the ceiling in the shower, nice vanity and tile floors.
-1 car garage with additional storage.
-Solar panels reduce your SDGE bill drastically. (Small monthly bill)
-Attractive back yard space with huge covered patio area and great seating area down below.
-Fruit trees: 2 lemon trees and 1 avocado tree.
-Shopping close by: Vons, Trader Joes, etc.
-Community events year-round: Food truck nights, neighborhood watch/patrol, Christmas caroling, etc.
-Great nightlife, dining & activities: Kensington, Normal Heights, wine bars, breweries, gastro-pubs, music, and dancing.
-Great neighborhood and a centrally located with easy freeway access.

To take a virtual tour of this wonderful property click on this link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=gUylMTvEghQ

Lease Details:
-Available now for a 1-year lease
-Rent: $2650
-Deposit: $2650 o.a.c.
-No smoking.
-Pets okay upon approval, subject to additional deposit. ($200 per pet)
-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.
-Landscaping included.

Please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040 to schedule a viewing of the property.

Thank you,

(RLNE5044807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4598 Contour Blvd have any available units?
4598 Contour Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4598 Contour Blvd have?
Some of 4598 Contour Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4598 Contour Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4598 Contour Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4598 Contour Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4598 Contour Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4598 Contour Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4598 Contour Blvd offers parking.
Does 4598 Contour Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4598 Contour Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4598 Contour Blvd have a pool?
No, 4598 Contour Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4598 Contour Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4598 Contour Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4598 Contour Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4598 Contour Blvd has units with dishwashers.
