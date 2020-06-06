4598 Contour Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath single-family home with gorgeous wood floors & inviting fenced back yard in Talmadge.



-Low maintenance drought-resistant landscaping in the front yard.

-Dual-pane vinyl windows throughout the home.

-Spacious living room with ceiling fan.

-Heating type: Wall heater.

-ADT Home security system installed and available for tenants.

-Cozy dining room area with great windows that let the natural light in.

-Retro kitchen with nice tile flooring and great cabinet space for storage.

-Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher.

-Bedroom #1 has ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors.

-Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan and window A/C unit and mirrored closet doors as well.

-Hall bath was renovated and has lovely tile to the ceiling in the shower, nice vanity and tile floors.

-1 car garage with additional storage.

-Solar panels reduce your SDGE bill drastically. (Small monthly bill)

-Attractive back yard space with huge covered patio area and great seating area down below.

-Fruit trees: 2 lemon trees and 1 avocado tree.

-Shopping close by: Vons, Trader Joes, etc.

-Community events year-round: Food truck nights, neighborhood watch/patrol, Christmas caroling, etc.

-Great nightlife, dining & activities: Kensington, Normal Heights, wine bars, breweries, gastro-pubs, music, and dancing.

-Great neighborhood and a centrally located with easy freeway access.



To take a virtual tour of this wonderful property click on this link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=gUylMTvEghQ



Lease Details:

-Available now for a 1-year lease

-Rent: $2650

-Deposit: $2650 o.a.c.

-No smoking.

-Pets okay upon approval, subject to additional deposit. ($200 per pet)

-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.

-Landscaping included.



Please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040 to schedule a viewing of the property.



Thank you,



(RLNE5044807)