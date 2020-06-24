All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4572 Onondaga Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4572 Onondaga Ave
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

4572 Onondaga Ave

4572 Onondaga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4572 Onondaga Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 03/30/19 Studio in residential home, private entry - Property Id: 105123

Newly built (2016) studio in residential detached home in quiet nice neighborhood of remodeled homes. Prefer single occupancy use. Short 1 block walking distance to huge shopping center and 1/2 block to bus routes. Seperate private entry, with living room, alcove bedroom, full kitchen, breakfast nook, walk-in closet, full bathroom, laminated wood flooring, laundry available,
ductless air cond/heating, fully fenced, with locking gate. Central location just 12 minutes by car to Pacific Ocean and Mission Bay Park. Available March 30. Showings 03/25 - 03/29. Prefer 1 year lease subject to rental application. Non smoking home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105123
Property Id 105123

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4763846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4572 Onondaga Ave have any available units?
4572 Onondaga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4572 Onondaga Ave have?
Some of 4572 Onondaga Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4572 Onondaga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4572 Onondaga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4572 Onondaga Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4572 Onondaga Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4572 Onondaga Ave offer parking?
No, 4572 Onondaga Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4572 Onondaga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4572 Onondaga Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4572 Onondaga Ave have a pool?
No, 4572 Onondaga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4572 Onondaga Ave have accessible units?
No, 4572 Onondaga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4572 Onondaga Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4572 Onondaga Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University