4572 Onondaga Ave

Available 03/30/19 Studio in residential home, private entry - Property Id: 105123
Newly built (2016) studio in residential detached home in quiet nice neighborhood of remodeled homes. Prefer single occupancy use. Short 1 block walking distance to huge shopping center and 1/2 block to bus routes. Seperate private entry, with living room, alcove bedroom, full kitchen, breakfast nook, walk-in closet, full bathroom, laminated wood flooring, laundry available,
ductless air cond/heating, fully fenced, with locking gate. Central location just 12 minutes by car to Pacific Ocean and Mission Bay Park. Available March 30. Showings 03/25 - 03/29. Prefer 1 year lease subject to rental application. Non smoking home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105123
No Dogs Allowed
