4572 Onondaga Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 03/30/19 Studio in residential home, private entry - Property Id: 105123



Newly built (2016) studio in residential detached home in quiet nice neighborhood of remodeled homes. Prefer single occupancy use. Short 1 block walking distance to huge shopping center and 1/2 block to bus routes. Seperate private entry, with living room, alcove bedroom, full kitchen, breakfast nook, walk-in closet, full bathroom, laminated wood flooring, laundry available,

ductless air cond/heating, fully fenced, with locking gate. Central location just 12 minutes by car to Pacific Ocean and Mission Bay Park. Available March 30. Showings 03/25 - 03/29. Prefer 1 year lease subject to rental application. Non smoking home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105123

Property Id 105123



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4763846)