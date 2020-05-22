All apartments in San Diego
4568 kansas st #4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4568 kansas st #4

4568 Kansas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4568 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kansas St - Property Id: 93817

Sun drenched condo in up and coming University Heights 2 blocks away from Adams Ave! Close by many restaurants, coffee houses, and breweries. Close to Mission Valley, shopping center, the 5 and 805 freeway. Extremely convenient.

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features: vaulted ceilings, crown molding, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, 2 parking spaces, laundry(stacked in kitchen cabinet), and fireplace. Front gate with code to deter unsolicited visitors. 6 other units on property, all working professionals and respectful.

Requiring one year lease signed contract, first and last month's deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93817
Property Id 93817

(RLNE4617199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4568 kansas st #4 have any available units?
4568 kansas st #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4568 kansas st #4 have?
Some of 4568 kansas st #4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4568 kansas st #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4568 kansas st #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4568 kansas st #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4568 kansas st #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4568 kansas st #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4568 kansas st #4 does offer parking.
Does 4568 kansas st #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4568 kansas st #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4568 kansas st #4 have a pool?
No, 4568 kansas st #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4568 kansas st #4 have accessible units?
No, 4568 kansas st #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4568 kansas st #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4568 kansas st #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
