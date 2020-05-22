4568 kansas st #4

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Kansas St - Property Id: 93817



Sun drenched condo in up and coming University Heights 2 blocks away from Adams Ave! Close by many restaurants, coffee houses, and breweries. Close to Mission Valley, shopping center, the 5 and 805 freeway. Extremely convenient.



This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features: vaulted ceilings, crown molding, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, 2 parking spaces, laundry(stacked in kitchen cabinet), and fireplace. Front gate with code to deter unsolicited visitors. 6 other units on property, all working professionals and respectful.



Requiring one year lease signed contract, first and last month's deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93817

Property Id 93817



(RLNE4617199)