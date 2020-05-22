4568 kansas st #4

Amenities
Kansas St - Property Id: 93817
Sun drenched condo in up and coming University Heights 2 blocks away from Adams Ave! Close by many restaurants, coffee houses, and breweries. Close to Mission Valley, shopping center, the 5 and 805 freeway. Extremely convenient.
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features: vaulted ceilings, crown molding, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, 2 parking spaces, laundry(stacked in kitchen cabinet), and fireplace. Front gate with code to deter unsolicited visitors. 6 other units on property, all working professionals and respectful.
Requiring one year lease signed contract, first and last month's deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93817
(RLNE4617199)