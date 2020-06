Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful Talmadge Home with plenty of space. Does not fee like a 2 bedroom. Large enclosed patio and sitting room. This home has it all and is nestled in such a desirable community. Hurry in to check this one out before it is gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.