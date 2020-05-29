4537 52nd St Apt 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning renovated two bedroom apartment with vaulted ceilings, patio, and parking!



Move-In Special: $600 Off First Full Month's Rent



Unit Features:

- Two bedrooms / one and a half bathrooms on second floor

- Gorgeous open living room with vaulted ceilings, modern recessed lighting, sky light, ceiling fan, fireplace

- Small private patio

- Smart Lock

- Balcony

- Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets

- Appliances include: oven, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Bedrooms include spacious closets with sliding mirrored doors

- Upgraded bathrooms

- Wall unit air conditioner and heat

- One garage parking spot



Community Features:

- Laundry on-site

- Smoke-free.



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $1200

- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Resident is responsible for all utilities.



Easily schedule a self-guided tour here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE4204993)