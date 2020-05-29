All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4537 52nd St Apt 8
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

4537 52nd St Apt 8

4537 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4537 52nd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning renovated two bedroom apartment with vaulted ceilings, patio, and parking!

Move-In Special: $600 Off First Full Month's Rent

Unit Features:
- Two bedrooms / one and a half bathrooms on second floor
- Gorgeous open living room with vaulted ceilings, modern recessed lighting, sky light, ceiling fan, fireplace
- Small private patio
- Smart Lock
- Balcony
- Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets
- Appliances include: oven, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Bedrooms include spacious closets with sliding mirrored doors
- Upgraded bathrooms
- Wall unit air conditioner and heat
- One garage parking spot

Community Features:
- Laundry on-site
- Smoke-free.

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1200
- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident is responsible for all utilities.

Easily schedule a self-guided tour here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

(RLNE4204993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 52nd St Apt 8 have any available units?
4537 52nd St Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 52nd St Apt 8 have?
Some of 4537 52nd St Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 52nd St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4537 52nd St Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 52nd St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4537 52nd St Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 4537 52nd St Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 4537 52nd St Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 4537 52nd St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4537 52nd St Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 52nd St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 4537 52nd St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4537 52nd St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 4537 52nd St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 52nd St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 52nd St Apt 8 has units with dishwashers.
