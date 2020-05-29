4537 52nd St Apt 8

Amenities
Stunning renovated two bedroom apartment with vaulted ceilings, patio, and parking!
Move-In Special: $600 Off First Full Month's Rent
Unit Features:
- Two bedrooms / one and a half bathrooms on second floor
- Gorgeous open living room with vaulted ceilings, modern recessed lighting, sky light, ceiling fan, fireplace
- Small private patio
- Smart Lock
- Balcony
- Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets
- Appliances include: oven, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Bedrooms include spacious closets with sliding mirrored doors
- Upgraded bathrooms
- Wall unit air conditioner and heat
- One garage parking spot
Community Features:
- Laundry on-site
- Smoke-free.
Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1200
- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident is responsible for all utilities.
Easily schedule a self-guided tour here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
(RLNE4204993)