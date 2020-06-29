Amenities
4529 Edgeware Road #4 Available 04/07/20 COMING SOON! 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse for rent in Kensington! - COMING SOON! Upgraded, 2 story townhouse with gated entry, stainless appliances, bamboo floors, fireplace, 1 car attached garage, washer and dryer, large patio and balcony off master, double vanity with quartz counter top in master, granite counters in other baths, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and water and sewage paid! Located within walking distance to Adams Ave., restaurants, Stehly Farms market, Starbucks, businesses and more!
Small pet welcomed with a $500 pet deposit.
Available April 7, 2020 to rent!
Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $2,200
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
