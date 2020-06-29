All apartments in San Diego
Location

4529 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4529 Edgeware Road #4 Available 04/07/20 COMING SOON! 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse for rent in Kensington! - COMING SOON! Upgraded, 2 story townhouse with gated entry, stainless appliances, bamboo floors, fireplace, 1 car attached garage, washer and dryer, large patio and balcony off master, double vanity with quartz counter top in master, granite counters in other baths, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and water and sewage paid! Located within walking distance to Adams Ave., restaurants, Stehly Farms market, Starbucks, businesses and more!

Small pet welcomed with a $500 pet deposit.

Available April 7, 2020 to rent!

Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $2,200
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE2429275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 Edgeware Road #4 have any available units?
4529 Edgeware Road #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 Edgeware Road #4 have?
Some of 4529 Edgeware Road #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 Edgeware Road #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Edgeware Road #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Edgeware Road #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 Edgeware Road #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4529 Edgeware Road #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4529 Edgeware Road #4 offers parking.
Does 4529 Edgeware Road #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4529 Edgeware Road #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Edgeware Road #4 have a pool?
No, 4529 Edgeware Road #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4529 Edgeware Road #4 have accessible units?
No, 4529 Edgeware Road #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Edgeware Road #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 Edgeware Road #4 has units with dishwashers.

