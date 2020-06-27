4525 Kamloop Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3B/1.5BA House w/ Large Yard, W/D & Sunroom! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/1.5BA house available for lease in north Clairemont/Bay Ho featuring 1052 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded property features:

-Large front and back yard maintained by landlord-provided landscaper!

-Driveway plus attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer

-Gorgeous laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home--no carpets to worry about!

-Spacious living & dining area upon entering

-Huge bonus converted sunroom facing backyard

-Kitchen w/ extra utility sink & provided range, dishwasher & refrigerator!

-Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & private half bathroom

-Two bright guest bedrooms & full bathroom in hallway



*Back yard neighbors are replacing the fence and it will be completed soon!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2675

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in garage

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmmWrGklPwU

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont / Bay Ho

- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank

- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1956



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: roll up blinds in backyard and wall heater in bathroom

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



