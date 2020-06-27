4525 Kamloop Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3B/1.5BA House w/ Large Yard, W/D & Sunroom! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Beautiful 3B/1.5BA house available for lease in north Clairemont/Bay Ho featuring 1052 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded property features:
-Large front and back yard maintained by landlord-provided landscaper!
-Driveway plus attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer
-Gorgeous laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home--no carpets to worry about!
-Spacious living & dining area upon entering
-Huge bonus converted sunroom facing backyard
-Kitchen w/ extra utility sink & provided range, dishwasher & refrigerator!
-Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & private half bathroom
-Two bright guest bedrooms & full bathroom in hallway
*Back yard neighbors are replacing the fence and it will be completed soon!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2675
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in garage
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmmWrGklPwU
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont / Bay Ho
- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1956
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: roll up blinds in backyard and wall heater in bathroom
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5054043)