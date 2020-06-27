All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

4525 Kamloop Ave

4525 Kamloop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Kamloop Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/1.5BA House w/ Large Yard, W/D & Sunroom! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/1.5BA house available for lease in north Clairemont/Bay Ho featuring 1052 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded property features:
-Large front and back yard maintained by landlord-provided landscaper!
-Driveway plus attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer
-Gorgeous laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home--no carpets to worry about!
-Spacious living & dining area upon entering
-Huge bonus converted sunroom facing backyard
-Kitchen w/ extra utility sink & provided range, dishwasher & refrigerator!
-Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & private half bathroom
-Two bright guest bedrooms & full bathroom in hallway

*Back yard neighbors are replacing the fence and it will be completed soon!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2675
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in garage
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmmWrGklPwU
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont / Bay Ho
- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1956

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: roll up blinds in backyard and wall heater in bathroom
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Kamloop Ave have any available units?
4525 Kamloop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Kamloop Ave have?
Some of 4525 Kamloop Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Kamloop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Kamloop Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Kamloop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Kamloop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Kamloop Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Kamloop Ave offers parking.
Does 4525 Kamloop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 Kamloop Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Kamloop Ave have a pool?
No, 4525 Kamloop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Kamloop Ave have accessible units?
No, 4525 Kamloop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Kamloop Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Kamloop Ave has units with dishwashers.
