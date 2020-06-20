All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

4524 39th St

4524 39th St · No Longer Available
Location

4524 39th St, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Very Cute 2bd/ 1ba House with A/C, Yard and Garage in Nice Neighborhood!! - Quaint Style 2bd/ 1ba House in Quiet Neighborhood!

Spacious Living Area
Wood Flooring Throughout
New Windows
Brand New Highly Efficient Air Conditioning/ Heating
Full Size Washer and Dryer

Updated Kitchen
Granite Countertops
New Appliances

Remodeled Bathroom
New Tile Shower

Long Driveway
Small Garage
Private Backyard

Easy Access to I-15, 805, and 8 Freeways. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Ward Canyon Park.

This Property is Professionally Managed by Source Group Realty

Call/ Text Kaden to View (858) 784-1629

(RLNE4775708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 39th St have any available units?
4524 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 39th St have?
Some of 4524 39th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
4524 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 39th St pet-friendly?
No, 4524 39th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4524 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 4524 39th St offers parking.
Does 4524 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4524 39th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 39th St have a pool?
No, 4524 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 4524 39th St have accessible units?
No, 4524 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
