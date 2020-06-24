4520 30th St

Amenities

Available 03/18/19 Charming one bedroom cottage on 30th Street!



Located in the heart of North Park, this one bed / one bath is within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, groceries, and more with easy access to the 805, 15, 163 and 8 freeways.



Features:

Original hardwood floors

Kitchen includes brand new white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher

Ceiling fans

New energy efficient windows

Private gated entry with lush, tropical landscaping in the courtyard

On-site laundry facility



Small pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.



(RLNE3952042)