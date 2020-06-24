4520 30th St

Amenities
Available 03/18/19 Charming one bedroom cottage on 30th Street!
Located in the heart of North Park, this one bed / one bath is within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, groceries, and more with easy access to the 805, 15, 163 and 8 freeways.
Features:
Original hardwood floors
Kitchen includes brand new white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher
Ceiling fans
New energy efficient windows
Private gated entry with lush, tropical landscaping in the courtyard
On-site laundry facility
Small pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
