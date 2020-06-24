All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4520 30th St

4520 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4520 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/18/19 Charming one bedroom cottage on 30th Street!

Located in the heart of North Park, this one bed / one bath is within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, groceries, and more with easy access to the 805, 15, 163 and 8 freeways.

Features:
Original hardwood floors
Kitchen includes brand new white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher
Ceiling fans
New energy efficient windows
Private gated entry with lush, tropical landscaping in the courtyard
On-site laundry facility

Small pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

(RLNE3952042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 30th St have any available units?
4520 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 30th St have?
Some of 4520 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
4520 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 4520 30th St offer parking?
No, 4520 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 4520 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 30th St have a pool?
No, 4520 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 4520 30th St have accessible units?
No, 4520 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 30th St has units with dishwashers.
