Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

4504 51st St

4504 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4504 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Immaculate Modern Home Loaded with Upgrades Including Parking, High-end Appliances, Cambria Counter tops and Acacia Hardwood Floors!!! Easy Access to all Major Roadways - Located on a corner lot this South facing, newly updated three bedroom and two bathroom home includes an open floor plan and has been expertly designed and is ready for immediate move in.

Take a virtual tour of this home by visiting here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oZMWwhyF94k

Small entry includes a built-in bench that opens for storage and leads into the bright, open living area with extended sun room which features large windows that overlook the homes landscaped lot and beautiful Acacia wood flooring that continues through the home. The homes dining area provides ample space for a large dining table and overlooks both the kitchen and living room.

The modernized kitchen includes gorgeous Cambria Quartz counter tops and solid wood Atlanta cabinets with built-ins which provide ample storage space for all your cooking needs. Other kitchen amenities include a composite sink and high-end stainless steel Frigidaire appliances include a double door refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dishwasher, microwave and gas oven with probe.

All bedrooms include ceiling fans, ample closet space and plenty of natural light. The first bathroom has a bathtub and a custom made solid wood vanity. The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and double door entry to the master bathroom with a custom tile shower and custom vanity.

South facing homes offers lots of natural light. Offering central heat and air conditioning with controlled via the Nest controller. One car plus garage with washer and dryer, full work bench with peg board and electric garage door opener. Large driveway can accommodate at least two more cars. Privately fenced grassy side yard with front yard gate access.

Ken-Tal is a tight knit neighborhood located in between Kensington and Talmadge. This friendly community offers many activities for everyone including food trucks on Thursdays, block parties and easy bike path accessibility. Located very close to many restaurants, shopping, Kensington, SDSU, Fashion Valley and Fenton Marketplace.

1 Year Lease Term Available
Sorry, No Pets
Trash included, no irrigation system provided.
Tenant pays gas, electricity, water, cable and/or internet

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5005128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 51st St have any available units?
4504 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 51st St have?
Some of 4504 51st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
4504 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 4504 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4504 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 4504 51st St offers parking.
Does 4504 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 51st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 51st St have a pool?
No, 4504 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 4504 51st St have accessible units?
No, 4504 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 51st St has units with dishwashers.
