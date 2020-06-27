4504 51st St

Amenities

Immaculate Modern Home Loaded with Upgrades Including Parking, High-end Appliances, Cambria Counter tops and Acacia Hardwood Floors!!! Easy Access to all Major Roadways - Located on a corner lot this South facing, newly updated three bedroom and two bathroom home includes an open floor plan and has been expertly designed and is ready for immediate move in.



Take a virtual tour of this home by visiting here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oZMWwhyF94k



Small entry includes a built-in bench that opens for storage and leads into the bright, open living area with extended sun room which features large windows that overlook the homes landscaped lot and beautiful Acacia wood flooring that continues through the home. The homes dining area provides ample space for a large dining table and overlooks both the kitchen and living room.



The modernized kitchen includes gorgeous Cambria Quartz counter tops and solid wood Atlanta cabinets with built-ins which provide ample storage space for all your cooking needs. Other kitchen amenities include a composite sink and high-end stainless steel Frigidaire appliances include a double door refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dishwasher, microwave and gas oven with probe.



All bedrooms include ceiling fans, ample closet space and plenty of natural light. The first bathroom has a bathtub and a custom made solid wood vanity. The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and double door entry to the master bathroom with a custom tile shower and custom vanity.



South facing homes offers lots of natural light. Offering central heat and air conditioning with controlled via the Nest controller. One car plus garage with washer and dryer, full work bench with peg board and electric garage door opener. Large driveway can accommodate at least two more cars. Privately fenced grassy side yard with front yard gate access.



Ken-Tal is a tight knit neighborhood located in between Kensington and Talmadge. This friendly community offers many activities for everyone including food trucks on Thursdays, block parties and easy bike path accessibility. Located very close to many restaurants, shopping, Kensington, SDSU, Fashion Valley and Fenton Marketplace.



1 Year Lease Term Available

Sorry, No Pets

Trash included, no irrigation system provided.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, water, cable and/or internet



