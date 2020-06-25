All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4480 Bannock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4480 Bannock Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:31 PM

4480 Bannock Avenue

4480 Bannock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4480 Bannock Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex centrally located in Clairemont. Has 1-car garage. Water & trash included. Close to shopping and restaurants.

NO PETS.

6 month lease min.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Available now. Please drive by property prior to contacting office for showing. Contact office via EMAIL for showing appointment. Showings are offered Mon-Fri 10a-4pm

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 5/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 Bannock Avenue have any available units?
4480 Bannock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4480 Bannock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4480 Bannock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 Bannock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4480 Bannock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4480 Bannock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4480 Bannock Avenue offers parking.
Does 4480 Bannock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 Bannock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 Bannock Avenue have a pool?
No, 4480 Bannock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4480 Bannock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4480 Bannock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 Bannock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 Bannock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4480 Bannock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4480 Bannock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University