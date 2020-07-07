All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:44 AM

4441 Del Mar Ave

4441 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4441 Del Mar Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rustic single level home with vaulted ceilings and beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. With blue water views, you'll never forget how close you are to the pacific ocean. The open floor plan with many windows and skylights make this a light and bright pleasure. Enjoy panoramic ocean and coastal views from rooftop deck. Large driveway and two-car garage accessible from back alley. Gardener, washer/dryer, 2 refrigerators included. Owner collects first month's, last month's and sec dep. upfront. Owner may consider pets on case-by-case basis. Tenant to obtain renter's insurance.Application, income verification required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Del Mar Ave have any available units?
4441 Del Mar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 Del Mar Ave have?
Some of 4441 Del Mar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Del Mar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Del Mar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Del Mar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 Del Mar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4441 Del Mar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Del Mar Ave offers parking.
Does 4441 Del Mar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4441 Del Mar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Del Mar Ave have a pool?
No, 4441 Del Mar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Del Mar Ave have accessible units?
No, 4441 Del Mar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Del Mar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 Del Mar Ave has units with dishwashers.

