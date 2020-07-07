4441 Del Mar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rustic single level home with vaulted ceilings and beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. With blue water views, you'll never forget how close you are to the pacific ocean. The open floor plan with many windows and skylights make this a light and bright pleasure. Enjoy panoramic ocean and coastal views from rooftop deck. Large driveway and two-car garage accessible from back alley. Gardener, washer/dryer, 2 refrigerators included. Owner collects first month's, last month's and sec dep. upfront. Owner may consider pets on case-by-case basis. Tenant to obtain renter's insurance.Application, income verification required.