San Diego, CA
4431 36th Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

4431 36th Street

4431 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4431 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0380472096 ---- Awesome 1 bedroom, upstairs unit in Normal Heights. This unit is light and bright, sits back from the street and is in an ideal location close to all that Normal Heights has to offer. Lease Terms: 12 month minimum Included Utilities: Water & Trash. Pet Policy: Pet upon approval and $25/month. Service animals are permitted. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 36th Street have any available units?
4431 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4431 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4431 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4431 36th Street offer parking?
No, 4431 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4431 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 36th Street have a pool?
No, 4431 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4431 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 4431 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4431 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4431 36th Street has units with air conditioning.

