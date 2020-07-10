All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4425 Mount Henry Avenue

4425 Mount Henry Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4425 Mount Henry Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story in the heart of Clairemont - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/5f2e0f4081
Or call 858-239-0600

You will love this delightful 4-bedroom, 2 bath single story detached home on a large, private lot with approximately 1235 sq. ft. This home was previously remodeled and includes new decorator paint, double pane vinyl windows, gorgeous kitchen and so much more! This home features an expansive living room, spacious bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe doors, granite counters in the kitchen and comes with all major stainless-steel appliances including the refrigerator and full-sized washer and dryer. Additional features include an attached 2-car garage, huge back yard and patio area perfect for entertaining; newer artificial turf in the front and back yards provide for low maintenance; ceiling fans, A/C, solar panels; decorator window treatments and lots of windows make this home light and bright! This home is near upscale shopping, schools, hiking and walking trails and Mt. Edna Neighborhood park. 1 Small pet will be considered with prior approval by the owner. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount. No Smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 for additional information about this or other homes we represent.

Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4320421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Mount Henry Avenue have any available units?
4425 Mount Henry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Mount Henry Avenue have?
Some of 4425 Mount Henry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Mount Henry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Mount Henry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Mount Henry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 Mount Henry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4425 Mount Henry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Mount Henry Avenue offers parking.
Does 4425 Mount Henry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 Mount Henry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Mount Henry Avenue have a pool?
No, 4425 Mount Henry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Mount Henry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4425 Mount Henry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Mount Henry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 Mount Henry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

