4425 Mount Henry Avenue

Beautiful Single Story in the heart of Clairemont - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:

https://showmojo.com/l/5f2e0f4081

Or call 858-239-0600



You will love this delightful 4-bedroom, 2 bath single story detached home on a large, private lot with approximately 1235 sq. ft. This home was previously remodeled and includes new decorator paint, double pane vinyl windows, gorgeous kitchen and so much more! This home features an expansive living room, spacious bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe doors, granite counters in the kitchen and comes with all major stainless-steel appliances including the refrigerator and full-sized washer and dryer. Additional features include an attached 2-car garage, huge back yard and patio area perfect for entertaining; newer artificial turf in the front and back yards provide for low maintenance; ceiling fans, A/C, solar panels; decorator window treatments and lots of windows make this home light and bright! This home is near upscale shopping, schools, hiking and walking trails and Mt. Edna Neighborhood park. 1 Small pet will be considered with prior approval by the owner. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount. No Smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 for additional information about this or other homes we represent.



Cal- DRE# 01859951



