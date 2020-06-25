Amenities

4420 Caminito Fuente Available 04/20/19 Amazing view available with this Gorgeous Madison Ave Villas town home! - Come view this beautiful 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom home available 04/26/2019! The living room, dining room, and kitchen flow beautifully and focus on the breathtaking view out the back of the home spanning from Mission Valley all the way to Mission Beach. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with a large master bedroom with the same great views of Mission Valley & the ocean. The master bathroom comes with double vanity, soaking tub & large closet. The other two bedrooms are a good size as well with a second bathroom located in the hallway.



The community has a secluded and quiet pool & jacuzzi area as well as a state of the art bbq and picnic area for all residents to enjoy. The Madison Ave Villas is a very quiet community with mostly long term residents who take pride in the community that they live in & respect their neighbors. We are looking to add another resident who fits this description.



Included Utilities: Tenants will be responsible for water, sewer, trash, cable & internet charges.

Pet Policy: Pet accepted upon approval, (service animals allowed)



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Reach out today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



