Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

4420 Caminito Fuente

4420 Caminito Fuente
Location

4420 Caminito Fuente, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
4420 Caminito Fuente Available 04/20/19 Amazing view available with this Gorgeous Madison Ave Villas town home! - Come view this beautiful 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom home available 04/26/2019! The living room, dining room, and kitchen flow beautifully and focus on the breathtaking view out the back of the home spanning from Mission Valley all the way to Mission Beach. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with a large master bedroom with the same great views of Mission Valley & the ocean. The master bathroom comes with double vanity, soaking tub & large closet. The other two bedrooms are a good size as well with a second bathroom located in the hallway.

The community has a secluded and quiet pool & jacuzzi area as well as a state of the art bbq and picnic area for all residents to enjoy. The Madison Ave Villas is a very quiet community with mostly long term residents who take pride in the community that they live in & respect their neighbors. We are looking to add another resident who fits this description.

Included Utilities: Tenants will be responsible for water, sewer, trash, cable & internet charges.
Pet Policy: Pet accepted upon approval, (service animals allowed)

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Reach out today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE1876514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Caminito Fuente have any available units?
4420 Caminito Fuente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Caminito Fuente have?
Some of 4420 Caminito Fuente's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Caminito Fuente currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Caminito Fuente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Caminito Fuente pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Caminito Fuente is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Caminito Fuente offer parking?
No, 4420 Caminito Fuente does not offer parking.
Does 4420 Caminito Fuente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 Caminito Fuente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Caminito Fuente have a pool?
Yes, 4420 Caminito Fuente has a pool.
Does 4420 Caminito Fuente have accessible units?
No, 4420 Caminito Fuente does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Caminito Fuente have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Caminito Fuente does not have units with dishwashers.
