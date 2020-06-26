Amenities

4411 Wilson Avenue #2 Available 07/22/19 Charming 2B/2BA in Great Location! - Charming 2B/2BA in Great Location! - W/D, A/C, Garage, & Patio!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Normal Heights featuring approximately 908 SF of living space over one level. Open living room, dining room & kitchen feature wood-look tile flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom features laminate wood floors, walk-in closet & attached bathroom with shower & soaking tub. Private patio access from dining room. 1 car garage is attached to the unit with built in cabinet space. 2 total off-street parking.



Community is walking distance to Adams Ave where there are local grocery stores, restaurants, and cafe's. Easy freeway access to both the 805 and 15. Water, trash, sewer, and front gardening included. Wonderful location,



