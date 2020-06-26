All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4411 Wilson Avenue #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4411 Wilson Avenue #2
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

4411 Wilson Avenue #2

4411 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4411 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4411 Wilson Avenue #2 Available 07/22/19 Charming 2B/2BA in Great Location! - Charming 2B/2BA in Great Location! - W/D, A/C, Garage, & Patio!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Normal Heights featuring approximately 908 SF of living space over one level. Open living room, dining room & kitchen feature wood-look tile flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom features laminate wood floors, walk-in closet & attached bathroom with shower & soaking tub. Private patio access from dining room. 1 car garage is attached to the unit with built in cabinet space. 2 total off-street parking.

Community is walking distance to Adams Ave where there are local grocery stores, restaurants, and cafe's. Easy freeway access to both the 805 and 15. Water, trash, sewer, and front gardening included. Wonderful location,

(RLNE4981619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 have any available units?
4411 Wilson Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 have?
Some of 4411 Wilson Avenue #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Wilson Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Wilson Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University