All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4411 Utah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4411 Utah Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4411 Utah Street

4411 Utah St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4411 Utah St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED! 1/1 bungalow/ cottage in the heart of North Park! Walk to Adams Avenue/ University Heights!! - PRICE REDUCED!! Check out this stand alone 1bed/ 1bath cottage in the heart of North Park! Only few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants on Adams Avenue as well as University Avenue! Beautiful landscaping! (paid by owner). Cottage includes beautiful natural hardwood floors, 2 bedroom and 1 hallway closets, gas stove, refrigerator, and lots of windows for natural bright light. Additional space for dining room table. 2 screen doors for great air ventilation. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Coin operated washer and dryer on site. STREET PARKING ONLY. Water, sewer, trash, paid by owner!

Cats ok with $100.00/cat dep and 10/pet rent per cat. Two max. Sorry NO DOGS

$1495.00 rent and $1495.00 deposit. 6 month minimum lease! Units can be held up to 10 days from approval. Available showings M-F 9am-5pm. AVAILABLE NOW!!

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4556183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Utah Street have any available units?
4411 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Utah Street have?
Some of 4411 Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Utah Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Utah Street offer parking?
No, 4411 Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 4411 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 4411 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University