4411 Utah Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRICE REDUCED! 1/1 bungalow/ cottage in the heart of North Park! Walk to Adams Avenue/ University Heights!! - PRICE REDUCED!! Check out this stand alone 1bed/ 1bath cottage in the heart of North Park! Only few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants on Adams Avenue as well as University Avenue! Beautiful landscaping! (paid by owner). Cottage includes beautiful natural hardwood floors, 2 bedroom and 1 hallway closets, gas stove, refrigerator, and lots of windows for natural bright light. Additional space for dining room table. 2 screen doors for great air ventilation. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Coin operated washer and dryer on site. STREET PARKING ONLY. Water, sewer, trash, paid by owner!



Cats ok with $100.00/cat dep and 10/pet rent per cat. Two max. Sorry NO DOGS



$1495.00 rent and $1495.00 deposit. 6 month minimum lease! Units can be held up to 10 days from approval. Available showings M-F 9am-5pm. AVAILABLE NOW!!



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4556183)