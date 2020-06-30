4406 Calle Mar De Armonia

Amenities
4BR 3BA 2 Story Home. 2 Car-Garage. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Attractive 2 story home located in "The Cove" neighborhood features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Hard wood flooring in common areas/carpeted bedrooms. Down stairs office can serve as bedroom with attached bathroom. New whole house A/C. new carpet, paint and window coverings! Kitchen is bright and walks out to private and inviting backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer available. Westerly views to Torrey Pines. Pay rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.
CONTACT JOHN VOGEL, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957 or Cut & paste:
https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9ea75d58-5dec-42da-b470-e6b469398227
Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.
No Cats Allowed
