4406 Calle Mar De Armonia

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system parking e-payments garage

4BR 3BA 2 Story Home. 2 Car-Garage. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Attractive 2 story home located in "The Cove" neighborhood features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Hard wood flooring in common areas/carpeted bedrooms. Down stairs office can serve as bedroom with attached bathroom. New whole house A/C. new carpet, paint and window coverings! Kitchen is bright and walks out to private and inviting backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer available. Westerly views to Torrey Pines. Pay rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



CONTACT JOHN VOGEL, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9ea75d58-5dec-42da-b470-e6b469398227



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!



No Cats Allowed



