All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4406 Calle Mar De Armonia
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

4406 Calle Mar De Armonia

4406 Calle Mar De Armonia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4406 Calle Mar De Armonia, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
e-payments
garage
4BR 3BA 2 Story Home. 2 Car-Garage. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get half off first full month's rent! Attractive 2 story home located in "The Cove" neighborhood features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Hard wood flooring in common areas/carpeted bedrooms. Down stairs office can serve as bedroom with attached bathroom. New whole house A/C. new carpet, paint and window coverings! Kitchen is bright and walks out to private and inviting backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer available. Westerly views to Torrey Pines. Pay rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

CONTACT JOHN VOGEL, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957 or Cut & paste:
https://palomarpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9ea75d58-5dec-42da-b470-e6b469398227

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5525172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia have any available units?
4406 Calle Mar De Armonia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia have?
Some of 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Calle Mar De Armonia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia pet-friendly?
Yes, 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia is pet friendly.
Does 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia offer parking?
Yes, 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia offers parking.
Does 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia have a pool?
No, 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia have accessible units?
No, 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 Calle Mar De Armonia does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University