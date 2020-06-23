4392 Arcadia Dr

Amenities
Large, fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment on the rim of Mission Valley. As it's part of a private residence, your security and privacy are guaranteed.
Interiors boast of a cozy, rustic charm, with wood paneling all around, tall ceilings, huge windows that allow lots of natural light in. Raised kitchen has everything you need to prepare a good homecooked meal,including a dinette.
Balcony gives you a great view of the Valley, a perfect place to entertain a few guests, or lounge solo with a cup of coffee.
Just add $175 on top of monthly rent for all utilities.
Pets allowed: cats, dogs
Nearest Parks: Qualcomm Stadium, Murray Ridge Park and Celestine Park
Nearest Rail Lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial 0.6 miles
18 Grantville Trlly via Camino del Rio 0.8 miles
14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray 1.0 miles
928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa 1.0 miles
ACCEPTS SHORT TERM LEASE.
