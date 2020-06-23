All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4392 Arcadia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4392 Arcadia Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4392 Arcadia Dr

4392 Arcadia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4392 Arcadia Drive, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment on the rim of Mission Valley. As it's part of a private residence, your security and privacy are guaranteed.

Interiors boast of a cozy, rustic charm, with wood paneling all around, tall ceilings, huge windows that allow lots of natural light in. Raised kitchen has everything you need to prepare a good homecooked meal,including a dinette.

Balcony gives you a great view of the Valley, a perfect place to entertain a few guests, or lounge solo with a cup of coffee.

Just add $175 on top of monthly rent for all utilities.

Pets allowed: cats, dogs

Nearest Parks: Qualcomm Stadium, Murray Ridge Park and Celestine Park

Nearest Rail Lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial 0.6 miles
18 Grantville Trlly via Camino del Rio 0.8 miles
14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray 1.0 miles
928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa 1.0 miles

ACCEPTS SHORT TERM LEASE.

(RLNE4572884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4392 Arcadia Dr have any available units?
4392 Arcadia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4392 Arcadia Dr have?
Some of 4392 Arcadia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4392 Arcadia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4392 Arcadia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4392 Arcadia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4392 Arcadia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4392 Arcadia Dr offer parking?
No, 4392 Arcadia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4392 Arcadia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4392 Arcadia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4392 Arcadia Dr have a pool?
No, 4392 Arcadia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4392 Arcadia Dr have accessible units?
No, 4392 Arcadia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4392 Arcadia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4392 Arcadia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University