4392 Arcadia Dr

Large, fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment on the rim of Mission Valley. As it's part of a private residence, your security and privacy are guaranteed.



Interiors boast of a cozy, rustic charm, with wood paneling all around, tall ceilings, huge windows that allow lots of natural light in. Raised kitchen has everything you need to prepare a good homecooked meal,including a dinette.



Balcony gives you a great view of the Valley, a perfect place to entertain a few guests, or lounge solo with a cup of coffee.



Just add $175 on top of monthly rent for all utilities.



Pets allowed: cats, dogs



Nearest Parks: Qualcomm Stadium, Murray Ridge Park and Celestine Park



Nearest Rail Lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial 0.6 miles

18 Grantville Trlly via Camino del Rio 0.8 miles

14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray 1.0 miles

928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa 1.0 miles



ACCEPTS SHORT TERM LEASE.



