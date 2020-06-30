All apartments in San Diego
4374 Middlesex Dr.

4374 Middlesex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4374 Middlesex Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mid Century Modern with Canyon Views! - 2Br/2Ba 1,330 sq ft.with an office on a Cul-de-sac
Spectacular mid century home with hardwood flooring and open floor-plan
This home has sweeping canyon views from the moment you enter the door
Beautiful sliders in living, dining, and kitchen area, open up to a deck with views that will take your breath away. With the open doors, the outdoor views & canyon breeze are amazing.
This home is perfect for entertaining!
Ultra modern state-of-the-art Kitchen with Custom Sleek Cabinets, Sandstone Flooring, White Cesar Stone Counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances
Gas Fireplace in Living Room
Master Suite opens up to view and deck as well. Master has its own bath & good closet space
Front Loader Washer and Dryer in Mudroom
2 Car Garage (with storage) enters into home
AC & Heat
Walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market
Three levels with lush landscaping. Room to even plant a vegetable garden!
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Landscaping included
12 month lease required
Available NOW
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2183199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4374 Middlesex Dr. have any available units?
4374 Middlesex Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4374 Middlesex Dr. have?
Some of 4374 Middlesex Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4374 Middlesex Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4374 Middlesex Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4374 Middlesex Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4374 Middlesex Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4374 Middlesex Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4374 Middlesex Dr. offers parking.
Does 4374 Middlesex Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4374 Middlesex Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4374 Middlesex Dr. have a pool?
No, 4374 Middlesex Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4374 Middlesex Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4374 Middlesex Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4374 Middlesex Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4374 Middlesex Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

