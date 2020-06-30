4374 Middlesex Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Mid Century Modern with Canyon Views! - 2Br/2Ba 1,330 sq ft.with an office on a Cul-de-sac

Spectacular mid century home with hardwood flooring and open floor-plan

This home has sweeping canyon views from the moment you enter the door

Beautiful sliders in living, dining, and kitchen area, open up to a deck with views that will take your breath away. With the open doors, the outdoor views & canyon breeze are amazing.

This home is perfect for entertaining!

Ultra modern state-of-the-art Kitchen with Custom Sleek Cabinets, Sandstone Flooring, White Cesar Stone Counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances

Gas Fireplace in Living Room

Master Suite opens up to view and deck as well. Master has its own bath & good closet space

Front Loader Washer and Dryer in Mudroom

2 Car Garage (with storage) enters into home

AC & Heat

Walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market

Three levels with lush landscaping. Room to even plant a vegetable garden!

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Landscaping included

12 month lease required

Available NOW

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE2183199)