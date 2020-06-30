4374 Middlesex Dr.

Amenities
Mid Century Modern with Canyon Views! - 2Br/2Ba 1,330 sq ft.with an office on a Cul-de-sac
Spectacular mid century home with hardwood flooring and open floor-plan
This home has sweeping canyon views from the moment you enter the door
Beautiful sliders in living, dining, and kitchen area, open up to a deck with views that will take your breath away. With the open doors, the outdoor views & canyon breeze are amazing.
This home is perfect for entertaining!
Ultra modern state-of-the-art Kitchen with Custom Sleek Cabinets, Sandstone Flooring, White Cesar Stone Counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances
Gas Fireplace in Living Room
Master Suite opens up to view and deck as well. Master has its own bath & good closet space
Front Loader Washer and Dryer in Mudroom
2 Car Garage (with storage) enters into home
AC & Heat
Walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms Market
Three levels with lush landscaping. Room to even plant a vegetable garden!
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Landscaping included
12 month lease required
Available NOW
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
(RLNE2183199)