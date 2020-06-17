All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4373 Cherokee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4373 Cherokee Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:33 PM

4373 Cherokee Avenue

4373 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4373 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
Normal Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**$$300 OFF THE FIRST MONTH!!!!** Charming one bedroom duplex with vinyl flooring throughout kitchen, laundry area and bathroom. Neutral colored carpet throughout spacious living room and bedroom. The bedroom features large closet space.There is a large fenced yard area that is shared. One off-street parking close by! Pets are okay with additional pet deposit and rent. Tenant responsible for water and trash.
CABRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4373 Cherokee Avenue have any available units?
4373 Cherokee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4373 Cherokee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4373 Cherokee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 Cherokee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4373 Cherokee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4373 Cherokee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4373 Cherokee Avenue offers parking.
Does 4373 Cherokee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4373 Cherokee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 Cherokee Avenue have a pool?
No, 4373 Cherokee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4373 Cherokee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4373 Cherokee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 Cherokee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4373 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4373 Cherokee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4373 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University