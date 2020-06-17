4373 Cherokee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**$$300 OFF THE FIRST MONTH!!!!** Charming one bedroom duplex with vinyl flooring throughout kitchen, laundry area and bathroom. Neutral colored carpet throughout spacious living room and bedroom. The bedroom features large closet space.There is a large fenced yard area that is shared. One off-street parking close by! Pets are okay with additional pet deposit and rent. Tenant responsible for water and trash.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

