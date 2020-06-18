All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:30 AM

4365 38th St

4365 38th Street · (619) 481-0109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4365 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 04/11/20 $2000 3 bedroom home centrally located. - Property Id: 254018

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!
$2000 rent first 3 months, and then $2450 for the remaining 9.

Beautiful 1924 craftsman home, completely renovated, centrally located and easy freeway access.

It features:
*Hardwood floors.
*Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, new and spacious cabinets and pantry.
*Ceiling fans throughout.
*Dual pane windows.

Outside:
*Porch.
*Gutters.
*6 foot fence surrounds property for complete privacy.
*Two homes on lot; The house in front is for rent.
*Small back yard with shed.

Required:
Good credit and rental history.
Occupancy 3 maximum.
No pets or smoking.
One year lease.
$35 credit check fee.

Please contact me if you have further questions or schedule a viewing.

Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254018
Property Id 254018

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 38th St have any available units?
4365 38th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4365 38th St have?
Some of 4365 38th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
4365 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 4365 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4365 38th St offer parking?
No, 4365 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 4365 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4365 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 38th St have a pool?
No, 4365 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 4365 38th St have accessible units?
No, 4365 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4365 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
