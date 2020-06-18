4365 38th St

Amenities
Available 04/11/20 $2000 3 bedroom home centrally located. - Property Id: 254018
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!
$2000 rent first 3 months, and then $2450 for the remaining 9.
Beautiful 1924 craftsman home, completely renovated, centrally located and easy freeway access.
It features:
*Hardwood floors.
*Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, new and spacious cabinets and pantry.
*Ceiling fans throughout.
*Dual pane windows.
Outside:
*Porch.
*Gutters.
*6 foot fence surrounds property for complete privacy.
*Two homes on lot; The house in front is for rent.
*Small back yard with shed.
Required:
Good credit and rental history.
Occupancy 3 maximum.
No pets or smoking.
One year lease.
$35 credit check fee.
Please contact me if you have further questions or schedule a viewing.
Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254018
No Pets Allowed
