4365 38th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Available 04/11/20 $2000 3 bedroom home centrally located. - Property Id: 254018



MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!

$2000 rent first 3 months, and then $2450 for the remaining 9.



Beautiful 1924 craftsman home, completely renovated, centrally located and easy freeway access.



It features:

*Hardwood floors.

*Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, new and spacious cabinets and pantry.

*Ceiling fans throughout.

*Dual pane windows.



Outside:

*Porch.

*Gutters.

*6 foot fence surrounds property for complete privacy.

*Two homes on lot; The house in front is for rent.

*Small back yard with shed.



Required:

Good credit and rental history.

Occupancy 3 maximum.

No pets or smoking.

One year lease.

$35 credit check fee.



Please contact me if you have further questions or schedule a viewing.



Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254018

Property Id 254018



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5674098)