Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4362 Temecula Street

4362 Temecula Street · No Longer Available
Location

4362 Temecula Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Half off first months rent special with signed lease before Thanksgiving! Pets ok!
Includes water, trash, and monthly gardener service, single car garage with alley access, and also 3 off street parking spaces!
Single car Garage (additional 300 sq ft with workbench and shelves). Very private, 4 bedroom, two bath with large sunroom and outdoor patio space in a safe neighborhood. Turf dog run. Back unit, down the left side of the building or Alley access. Off street parking in driveway or alley (3 spaces and garage). Ideal for roommates. Huge, over-sized bedrooms (photos of upstairs bedrooms show king beds in rooms), and lots of storage. Cedar lined linen closet. 20 foot dog Run with turf. Private large patio, fully fenced in and connected to dog run and patio, between oversized sliding door and sunroom. Full size Washer/Dryer in unit! Three bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, two have views of SeaWorld fireworks. One bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. Recently remodeled with granite counters and new appliances! Has central AC/heat. Central location, close to everything in San Diego. 10 minutes to downtown Pets ok, including large dogs . Cat door to utilities closet is perfect for a litter box . Move in date in flexible. Call or Email for appointment to view..
Water, gardener and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4362 Temecula Street have any available units?
4362 Temecula Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4362 Temecula Street have?
Some of 4362 Temecula Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4362 Temecula Street currently offering any rent specials?
4362 Temecula Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4362 Temecula Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4362 Temecula Street is pet friendly.
Does 4362 Temecula Street offer parking?
Yes, 4362 Temecula Street offers parking.
Does 4362 Temecula Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4362 Temecula Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4362 Temecula Street have a pool?
No, 4362 Temecula Street does not have a pool.
Does 4362 Temecula Street have accessible units?
No, 4362 Temecula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4362 Temecula Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4362 Temecula Street does not have units with dishwashers.
