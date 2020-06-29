4362 Temecula Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Half off first months rent special with signed lease before Thanksgiving! Pets ok!

Includes water, trash, and monthly gardener service, single car garage with alley access, and also 3 off street parking spaces!

Single car Garage (additional 300 sq ft with workbench and shelves). Very private, 4 bedroom, two bath with large sunroom and outdoor patio space in a safe neighborhood. Turf dog run. Back unit, down the left side of the building or Alley access. Off street parking in driveway or alley (3 spaces and garage). Ideal for roommates. Huge, over-sized bedrooms (photos of upstairs bedrooms show king beds in rooms), and lots of storage. Cedar lined linen closet. 20 foot dog Run with turf. Private large patio, fully fenced in and connected to dog run and patio, between oversized sliding door and sunroom. Full size Washer/Dryer in unit! Three bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, two have views of SeaWorld fireworks. One bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. Recently remodeled with granite counters and new appliances! Has central AC/heat. Central location, close to everything in San Diego. 10 minutes to downtown Pets ok, including large dogs . Cat door to utilities closet is perfect for a litter box . Move in date in flexible. Call or Email for appointment to view..

Water, gardener and trash included.