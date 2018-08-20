All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

4346 Arizona Street Unit 4

4346 Arizona Street · No Longer Available
Location

4346 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Storage(Garage Sized).
Unit Comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fan, Heater, On-Site Coin-Op Laundry, and Window Coverings. Located near El Cajon Blvd, and Texas st. adds convenience to traveling around; everything is close by; Freeways, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Malls.
No Pets, No Smoking, Street Parking Only
Water and Trash are included in rent, Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric. Security Deposit is based on the qualifications of the applicants. Maybe higher the less qualified the applicant is.
4 Unit Complex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 have any available units?
4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 have?
Some of 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4346 Arizona Street Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.

