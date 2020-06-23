All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124

4343 Nobel Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4343 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Estimated-1766sqft Large Townhouse in UTC, 2 bed 2 bath 2car garage Upgraded - Large and beautiful townhouse in UTCacross from the UTC mall!! Walk to all the best UTC has to offer. Upgraded kitchen, 2 bedrooms upstairs with full baths, master bedroom is oversized and has room for an office as well. The master bath has a separate shower and deep soaking tub. There is a large two car garage (with two separate garage doors) and extra space for a work bench, there's a laundry room with a deep storage area. Everything you need for a comfortable place to live, close to lots of shopping and restaurants in an upscale community! Water included!!
Professionally managed by Prospect Property Management
Please call Bobby 858-220-7580

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 have any available units?
4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 have?
Some of 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 does offer parking.
Does 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 have a pool?
No, 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 have accessible units?
No, 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Nobel Drive #124 - 124 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University