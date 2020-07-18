4310 54TH ST. #202

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Master Suites - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 master suites
Hablamos Español
Features:
2 bedrooms (master suites)
2 full bath
1 extra den room
One private carport under the unit
Nice complex swimming pool near by unit
All laminated wood floorings
Downstairs upgraded unit located close to main building entrance
Kitchen has granite counter tops
Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included
New window coverings
New ceiling fans in every room
Mirrored closet doors
Tons of extra closet space
Many built in linen and pantry cabinets
Vinyl windows
Security screen door
Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:
Shopping: Aragon Plaza, University Square, Valley Del Rio Shopping Center
Restaurants include: Wilde Thyme Bar & Grill, Fattoush, Trujillo's Taco Shop
Schools close by include: Hardy Elementary School, Crawford High School, Waldorf of San Diego
This unit is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.
Rental Qualifications:
-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Cable/Internet
1 small pet allowed with increased deposit $250 (1 pet maximum per HOA rules, no greater than 12 inches in height)
