4310 54TH ST. #202

Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Master Suites - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 master suites



Hablamos Español



Features:



2 bedrooms (master suites)

2 full bath

1 extra den room

One private carport under the unit

Nice complex swimming pool near by unit

All laminated wood floorings

Downstairs upgraded unit located close to main building entrance

Kitchen has granite counter tops

Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included

New window coverings

New ceiling fans in every room

Mirrored closet doors

Tons of extra closet space

Many built in linen and pantry cabinets

Vinyl windows

Security screen door



Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:



Shopping: Aragon Plaza, University Square, Valley Del Rio Shopping Center



Restaurants include: Wilde Thyme Bar & Grill, Fattoush, Trujillo's Taco Shop



Schools close by include: Hardy Elementary School, Crawford High School, Waldorf of San Diego



This unit is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.



You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com



Rental Qualifications:



-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Cable/Internet



1 small pet allowed with increased deposit $250 (1 pet maximum per HOA rules, no greater than 12 inches in height)



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing



