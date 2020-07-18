All apartments in San Diego
4310 54TH ST. #202

4310 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4310 54th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Master Suites - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 master suites

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com. You can apply online at our website.

Hablamos Español

Features:

2 bedrooms (master suites)
2 full bath
1 extra den room
One private carport under the unit
Nice complex swimming pool near by unit
All laminated wood floorings
Downstairs upgraded unit located close to main building entrance
Kitchen has granite counter tops
Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included
New window coverings
New ceiling fans in every room
Mirrored closet doors
Tons of extra closet space
Many built in linen and pantry cabinets
Vinyl windows
Security screen door

Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:

Shopping: Aragon Plaza, University Square, Valley Del Rio Shopping Center

Restaurants include: Wilde Thyme Bar & Grill, Fattoush, Trujillo's Taco Shop

Schools close by include: Hardy Elementary School, Crawford High School, Waldorf of San Diego

This unit is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.

You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

Rental Qualifications:

-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Cable/Internet

1 small pet allowed with increased deposit $250 (1 pet maximum per HOA rules, no greater than 12 inches in height)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing

(RLNE5906181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 54TH ST. #202 have any available units?
4310 54TH ST. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 54TH ST. #202 have?
Some of 4310 54TH ST. #202's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 54TH ST. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
4310 54TH ST. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 54TH ST. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 54TH ST. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 4310 54TH ST. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 4310 54TH ST. #202 offers parking.
Does 4310 54TH ST. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 54TH ST. #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 54TH ST. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 4310 54TH ST. #202 has a pool.
Does 4310 54TH ST. #202 have accessible units?
No, 4310 54TH ST. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 54TH ST. #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 54TH ST. #202 has units with dishwashers.
