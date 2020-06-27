4277 Ibis St.

Amenities

Gorgeous Home in the Heart of Mission Hills - Classic 2 bed / 2 bath built in the 1930s. Vintage style with modern amenities. Gleaming hardwood floors, bay windows, formal dining room, and fireplace. Kitchen features an antique stove in full working order. Large bedrooms and a large backyard. Enclosed sunroom for recreation or entertaining. Two car garage and plenty of storage throughout. Central heat and a window A/C unit. Unbeatable location at the north end of Mission Hills. This is a special opportunity to live in a spectacular home within one of San Diego's most famous neighborhoods. Contact us today to schedule a viewing! Cal DRE #02062905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5031398)