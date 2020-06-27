All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4277 Ibis St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4277 Ibis St.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

4277 Ibis St.

4277 Ibis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4277 Ibis Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home in the Heart of Mission Hills - Classic 2 bed / 2 bath built in the 1930s. Vintage style with modern amenities. Gleaming hardwood floors, bay windows, formal dining room, and fireplace. Kitchen features an antique stove in full working order. Large bedrooms and a large backyard. Enclosed sunroom for recreation or entertaining. Two car garage and plenty of storage throughout. Central heat and a window A/C unit. Unbeatable location at the north end of Mission Hills. This is a special opportunity to live in a spectacular home within one of San Diego's most famous neighborhoods. Contact us today to schedule a viewing! Cal DRE #02062905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4277 Ibis St. have any available units?
4277 Ibis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4277 Ibis St. have?
Some of 4277 Ibis St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4277 Ibis St. currently offering any rent specials?
4277 Ibis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4277 Ibis St. pet-friendly?
No, 4277 Ibis St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4277 Ibis St. offer parking?
Yes, 4277 Ibis St. offers parking.
Does 4277 Ibis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4277 Ibis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4277 Ibis St. have a pool?
No, 4277 Ibis St. does not have a pool.
Does 4277 Ibis St. have accessible units?
No, 4277 Ibis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4277 Ibis St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4277 Ibis St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University