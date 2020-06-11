4274 Cleveland Ave Unit 6

Amenities
Spacious townhome with one car garage. Close to shops, freeways and more! - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath town home is roomy with many amenities such as in-unit laundry, one car garage, washer and dryer. This town home has one designated parking spot and plenty of street parking.
This roomy 2 bed 2 bath Town home features:
* Updated interior with custom touches throughout
* Remodeled kitchen with newer appliances
* Spacious Floorplan
* BONUS: ONE car garage
* BONUS: Washer and Dryer Included
ADDRESS: 4274 Cleveland Unit 6 San Diego, CA 92103
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone
Security deposit required equal to 1 months rent amount
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets considered with additional deposit
Neighborhoods nearby: Bankers Hill, Hillcrest, Downtown, Little Italy, Old Town
To find out more about this home EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL!!!
Chris Vasilakis christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com
Advent Property Management
CALBRE:01861996
http://www.adventmgmt.com
(RLNE3380312)