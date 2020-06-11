4274 Cleveland Ave Unit 6

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious townhome with one car garage. Close to shops, freeways and more! - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath town home is roomy with many amenities such as in-unit laundry, one car garage, washer and dryer. This town home has one designated parking spot and plenty of street parking.



This roomy 2 bed 2 bath Town home features:

* Updated interior with custom touches throughout

* Remodeled kitchen with newer appliances

* Spacious Floorplan



* BONUS: ONE car garage

* BONUS: Washer and Dryer Included



ADDRESS: 4274 Cleveland Unit 6 San Diego, CA 92103

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone

Security deposit required equal to 1 months rent amount

No Smoking allowed in this property

Pets considered with additional deposit



Neighborhoods nearby: Bankers Hill, Hillcrest, Downtown, Little Italy, Old Town



To find out more about this home EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL!!!

Chris Vasilakis christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com

Advent Property Management

CALBRE:01861996

http://www.adventmgmt.com



(RLNE3380312)