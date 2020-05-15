4260 Porte De Palmas, San Diego, CA 92122 University City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Porte De Palmas - Property Id: 247464
All new appliances and flooring. New blinds and the entire unit was painted. Very central to transportation and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247464 Property Id 247464
(RLNE5653066)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 have any available units?
4260 Porte De Palmas 60 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 have?
Some of 4260 Porte De Palmas 60's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Porte De Palmas 60 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 is pet friendly.
Does 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 offer parking?
No, 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 does not offer parking.
Does 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 have a pool?
No, 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 does not have a pool.
Does 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 have accessible units?
No, 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 Porte De Palmas 60 has units with dishwashers.
