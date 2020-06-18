4250 Ethelda Pl

Amenities
Located in one of San Diego's best neighborhoods! This South Kensington 2 Bed, 1 Bath home sits on a corner lot and features hardwood floors, AIR CONDITIONING, beamed & coved ceilings, classic built ins, fireplace in living room, newer appliances, ceiling fans, 2 car detached garage, fenced private and tranquil back yard. SMALL pet okay on approval with additional security deposit of $500. Walking distance to the Kensington Village: shops, cafe's, restaurants, coffee houses, Organic market/Starbucks.