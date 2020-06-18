4250 Ethelda Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in one of San Diego's best neighborhoods! This South Kensington 2 Bed, 1 Bath home sits on a corner lot and features hardwood floors, AIR CONDITIONING, beamed & coved ceilings, classic built ins, fireplace in living room, newer appliances, ceiling fans, 2 car detached garage, fenced private and tranquil back yard. SMALL pet okay on approval with additional security deposit of $500. Walking distance to the Kensington Village: shops, cafe's, restaurants, coffee houses, Organic market/Starbucks.