Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

4250 Ethelda Pl

4250 Ethelda Place · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Ethelda Place, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in one of San Diego's best neighborhoods! This South Kensington 2 Bed, 1 Bath home sits on a corner lot and features hardwood floors, AIR CONDITIONING, beamed & coved ceilings, classic built ins, fireplace in living room, newer appliances, ceiling fans, 2 car detached garage, fenced private and tranquil back yard. SMALL pet okay on approval with additional security deposit of $500. Walking distance to the Kensington Village: shops, cafe's, restaurants, coffee houses, Organic market/Starbucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Ethelda Pl have any available units?
4250 Ethelda Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Ethelda Pl have?
Some of 4250 Ethelda Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Ethelda Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Ethelda Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Ethelda Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Ethelda Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Ethelda Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Ethelda Pl offers parking.
Does 4250 Ethelda Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Ethelda Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Ethelda Pl have a pool?
No, 4250 Ethelda Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Ethelda Pl have accessible units?
No, 4250 Ethelda Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Ethelda Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Ethelda Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

