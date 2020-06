Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Little Italy, Wow 16th Floor Water Views, 1bd 1ba Acqua Vista - One bedroom unit in very popular Acqua Vista.

640 sq ft plus a large (10 x 5) storage space.

This is a corner unit with outstanding views facing North and West.

Nice outdoor deck and 1 parking included .Pool and Fitness Center

Close to all in Little Italy, this unit will go fast!



Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

BRE#01836754



(RLNE3534405)