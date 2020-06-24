All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:24 AM

4236 Winona Avenue

4236 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**Viewing Instructions**
Schedule a viewing appointment by texting or calling our main office number 619-797-1470.

**Description**
Beautiful fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath house on shared lot with house in front. New vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. New kitchen with beautiful cabinets, counters, appliances and recessed lighting. Laundry closet with washer/dryer hookups. New paint inside and out. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. New bathroom includes a beautiful vanity and tile surround. Private backyard. 2 parking spaces included. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. $1800 security deposit. Up to 2 small pets allowed with an extra $500 deposit. Ready and available now.

Qualifications:
$3600 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 1 year previous rental history with positive references. 1 year lease required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Winona Avenue have any available units?
4236 Winona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Winona Avenue have?
Some of 4236 Winona Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Winona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Winona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Winona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Winona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Winona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Winona Avenue offers parking.
Does 4236 Winona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Winona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Winona Avenue have a pool?
No, 4236 Winona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Winona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4236 Winona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Winona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Winona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
