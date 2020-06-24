4236 Winona Avenue

Amenities

**Viewing Instructions**

Schedule a viewing appointment by texting or calling our main office number 619-797-1470.



**Description**

Beautiful fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath house on shared lot with house in front. New vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. New kitchen with beautiful cabinets, counters, appliances and recessed lighting. Laundry closet with washer/dryer hookups. New paint inside and out. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. New bathroom includes a beautiful vanity and tile surround. Private backyard. 2 parking spaces included. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. $1800 security deposit. Up to 2 small pets allowed with an extra $500 deposit. Ready and available now.



Qualifications:

$3600 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 1 year previous rental history with positive references. 1 year lease required.

