4227 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Centrally located in the University Heights area, this property is just minutes from Balboa Park, Downtown, Fashion Valley and the Beaches. Just steps away you will find shopping, restaurants and bus lines. For your convenience an onsite parking space is included. This completely remodeled One Bedroom apartment offers laminate flooring in the main living area, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. The bathroom and kitchen offer quartz countertops. The kitchen is equipped with a full size gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet and counter space.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12327231



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983679)