Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

4227 Cleveland Avenue

4227 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Centrally located in the University Heights area, this property is just minutes from Balboa Park, Downtown, Fashion Valley and the Beaches. Just steps away you will find shopping, restaurants and bus lines. For your convenience an onsite parking space is included. This completely remodeled One Bedroom apartment offers laminate flooring in the main living area, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. The bathroom and kitchen offer quartz countertops. The kitchen is equipped with a full size gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet and counter space.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12327231

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
4227 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 4227 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4227 Cleveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4227 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4227 Cleveland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4227 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4227 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4227 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 Cleveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
