4220 Thorn Street, San Diego, CA 92105 City Heights
Amazing Condo with large floor plan and 2 car garages - 2 bed 1 bath Large unit No one lives below you! 2 car garages below the unit included Washer and Dryer in unit Large balcony Black appliances with built in microwave Wood floor through out Single standing unit with no one next to you. Rent $1975 Deposit $1000 $40 water/sewer monthly flat fee Trash free
Available March 6 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4220 Thorn Street have any available units?
4220 Thorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Thorn Street have?
Some of 4220 Thorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Thorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Thorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Thorn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Thorn Street is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Thorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Thorn Street offers parking.
Does 4220 Thorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 Thorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Thorn Street have a pool?
No, 4220 Thorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Thorn Street have accessible units?
No, 4220 Thorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Thorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Thorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
