4220 Thorn Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing Condo with large floor plan and 2 car garages - 2 bed 1 bath

Large unit

No one lives below you!

2 car garages below the unit included

Washer and Dryer in unit

Large balcony

Black appliances with built in microwave

Wood floor through out

Single standing unit with no one next to you.

Rent $1975

Deposit $1000

$40 water/sewer monthly flat fee

Trash free



Available March 6 2020



(RLNE5479048)